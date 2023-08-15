Robinson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AltC Acquisition worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $44,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AltC Acquisition by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,003. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.