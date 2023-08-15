Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 894.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,910. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

