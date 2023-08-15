Robinson Capital Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. RPO LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 233,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 143,698 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

