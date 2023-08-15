Robinson Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,539 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust makes up about 1.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO remained flat at $9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,758. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

