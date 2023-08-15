Robinson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AFB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. 36,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

