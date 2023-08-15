Robinson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) by 171.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burtech Acquisition were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,649,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,127,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 327,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 296,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKH remained flat at $10.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 589. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

