Robinson Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Robinson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund makes up 1.8% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 302,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 107,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA remained flat at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,222. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

