Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

