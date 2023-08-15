Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 73,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,778. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMTI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

