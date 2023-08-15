Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $485,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,556. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $626.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 224,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in IRadimed by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

