Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.59.
