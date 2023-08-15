Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.56 and a twelve month high of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

