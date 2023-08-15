Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 6.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 2,097,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,682,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $136,946,853 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

