Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,624,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 4.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $729,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,647,000 after acquiring an additional 683,387 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,263,000 after acquiring an additional 890,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,046. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RY. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

