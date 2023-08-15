Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRX

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

VIRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 32,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.