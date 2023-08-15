Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIRX
Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viracta Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.