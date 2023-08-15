Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$208.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$193.38.

About Canadian Tire

CTC.A opened at C$157.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$173.17.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

