Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Up 9.2 %

Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

