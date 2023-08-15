Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 5.3%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 136,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 286,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Rusoro Mining Stock Down 15.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.15.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.