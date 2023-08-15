Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 5.3%

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 136,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 286,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 15.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.