Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 32.3% in July

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 303,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ryvyl Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 207,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,407. Ryvyl has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.20.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 225.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryvyl will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Ryvyl Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ryvyl by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter worth $74,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter worth $380,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryvyl during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth $515,000. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

Featured Stories

