S.A. Mason LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,039,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.59. 511,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,720. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

