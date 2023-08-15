S.A. Mason LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $151.94. 1,868,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.57. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

