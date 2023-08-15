S.A. Mason LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $302.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,295,314. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $778.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

