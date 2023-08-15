S.A. Mason LLC Has $281,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.77. 875,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average is $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $302.11.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

