S.A. Mason LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTI traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.06. 2,120,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.