S.A. Mason LLC Invests $126,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 806,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,164. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

