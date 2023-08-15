S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,248. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

