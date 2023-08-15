S.A. Mason LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 597,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

