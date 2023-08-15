S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LOW traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.71. 1,119,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,026. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.71.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

