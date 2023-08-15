S.A. Mason LLC Sells 49 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,352. The stock has a market cap of $447.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.