S.A. Mason LLC Sells 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.17. 709,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,530. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.