Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.24%.
Sachem Capital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
Sachem Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital
About Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sachem Capital
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Reasons Block Stock Is a Buy the Dip Opportunity
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- AppLovin Surges After Strong Q2, Pullback Could Offer Buy Point
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Will Cloudflare See Sunny Skies On Continued Revenue Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.