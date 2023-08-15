Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.24%.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 113.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 87,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sachem Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

