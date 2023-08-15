Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SGBX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Safe & Green has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

