Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Safehold has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $47.23.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -14.33%.

In related news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 65,420 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

