Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Update

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 617,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

