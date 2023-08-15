SALT Price Hits $0.0236 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $15,747.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,183.73 or 1.00047976 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02365892 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,308.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars.

