Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $24.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $552,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,707 shares of company stock worth $60,673,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

