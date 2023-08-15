San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,837 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

