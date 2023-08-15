San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,153. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.61. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

