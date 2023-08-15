San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

