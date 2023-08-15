San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,278 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,278 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.6 %

OC stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. 211,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

