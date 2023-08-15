San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.01. 494,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,334. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.78.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

