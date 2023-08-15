San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. 7,990,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,953,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

