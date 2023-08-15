San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $981,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 226,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

