San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.53. The stock had a trading volume of 835,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

