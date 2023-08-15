San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Amgen makes up 0.7% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.80. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

