San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.77. 410,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,817. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

