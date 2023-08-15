San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,664 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 145,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 47.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 54,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 344,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.83. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.