San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 95,108 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 317,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,748. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

