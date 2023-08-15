San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 166.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Western Union Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 2,179,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,602. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.