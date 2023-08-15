Sapphire 1-Day Volume Reaches $359.21 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $359.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.15 or 0.06264686 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,441,190,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,554,202 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

