Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,834 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $63,044,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

